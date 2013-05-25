TRAGEDY AT THE BALL GAME AND A VIDEO ABOUT WHAT TO DO WHEN SOMEONE IS CHOKING: WELL WORTH THE FEW MINUTES TO LEARN

TRAGEDY AT THE BALL GAME 28 YEAR OLD TEACHER CHOKES ON A HOT DOG AND A VIDEO ABOUT WHAT TO DO WHEN SOMEONE IS CHOKING: WELL WORTH THE FEW MINUTES TO LEARN TO AVOID BEING ONE OF 1000's
Estimated 1000's Die From Choking How to Avoid Being a Statistic ?
HOW COULD A VIBRANT YOUNG WOMAN CHOKE ON A HOT DOG? WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO KNOW WHAT TO DO?
COULD HAPPEN TO ANYONE
Ineffable. That means it can't be described in words. That seems an appropriate appelation for what happened at the ball game. A lovely young woman,a teacher, Maureen Oleskiewicz, a dedicated Cubs fan out to enjoy herself at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field chokes on a hot dog. It reminds us once again of how precious life is and sometimes how tenuous it can be. Do you know what to do if someone is choking? Do you know what to do if you are choking?
A VIDEO WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU SEE SOMEONE CHOKING AND HOW DO YOU KNOW THEY ARE CHOKING?
And what if you are choking and there's no one around to help? How can you treat yourself for choking. Here's a suggestion as depicted on some first aid sites.
CAN YOU TREAT YOURSELF IF YOU ARE CHOKING?
To perform abdominal thrusts (Heimlich maneuver) on yourself:
First, if you're alone and choking call 911 or your local emergency number immediately. Then, although you'll be unable to effectively deliver back blows to yourself, you can still perform abdominal thrusts to dislodge the item.
Place a fist slightly above your navel.
Grasp your fist with the other hand and bend over a hard surface, a countertop or chair will do.
Shove your fist inward and upward.