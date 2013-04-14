Growth Hormone of Youth Linked to Cancer in Adults? Some Videos about IGF1 and Studying Laron Dwarfs in Ecuador to Prevent Cancer

Growth Hormone of Youth Linked to Cancer in Adults? Also Some Videos about IGF1 and Studying Laron Dwarfs in Ecuador to Prevent Cancer and Diabetes
Important Growth Hormone in Youth Might Be Linked to Cancer in Adults: What Protects Laron Dwarfs Against Cancer?
Scientists have pointed to a possible association between IGF1 ,Insulin Like Growth Factor 1, an important growth hormone in youth, and some cancers. Could a key to treating cancer be found among short people living in remote villages in Ecuador? Some people who have a genetic mutation that makes them have less IGF1 circulating in their body have much less reported incidence of cancer. "The Laron Dwarfs have a mutation that some biologists say may throw light on cancer and ways to control it. The villagers are very short, generally less than three and a half feet tall, and have a rare condition known as Laron syndrome or Laron-type dwarfism.
They Have a Mutation Causing Less Insulin Like Growth Hormone and They Also Have Practically No Cancer"Laron syndrome is due to a mutation in the Growth Hormone Receptor. (Our body cells are studded with so called "receptors" which are actually molecules that when they bind with their targets set off a chemical reaction and Growth Hormone Receptor is a protein in humans when the substance binds to the receptor it activates a biochemical process) that leads to reductions in circulating IGF-1 and consequent short stature. These people are resistant to endogenous (produced in the body) Growth Hormone, as well as GH therapy, due to the receptor abnormality..". They are probably the descendants of conversos, Sephardic Jews from Spain and Portugal who were forced to convert to Christianity in the 1490s but were nonetheless persecuted in the Inquisition. They are also almost completely free of two age-related diseases, cancer and diabetes". According to a recent review "The insulin-like growth factor (IGF) signaling system plays a crucial role in human cancer and the IGF-1 receptor (IGF-1R) is an attractive drug target against which a variety of novel anti-tumor agents are being developed... Epidemiologic studies have documented a link between elevated IGF levels and the development of solid tumors, such as breast, colon, and prostate cancer."
What Does the Doctor Studying Them Think?The doctor following them noticed that this group of dwarfs in Ecuador, Laron dwarfs didn't seem to get cancer or diabetes mellitus....The doctor, Dr.Guevara believes that the gene that stunts their growth also helps to prevent cancer and diabetes mellitus. Researchers are trying to illuminate the biological pathway and find drugs to mimic Laron Effect.
The IGF-1 receptor is an attractive drug target against which a variety of novel anti-tumor agents are being developed
