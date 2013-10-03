Full Face Motorcycle Helmet More Protective in Study

What Kind of Helmet Protects People in Motorcycle Accidents? A Study Points to Full Face Motorcycle Helmet as Providing Added Benefit
In a new medical study, among 151 motorcycle crash victims, those wearing full-face helmets had less injuries of certain types. A fullface helmet covers the entire head with a rear that covers the base of the skull, and a protective section over the front of the chin. The significant attraction of these helmets is their protectiveness.
Among 151 motorcycle crash victims, those wearing full-face helmets had less traumatic brain injury and were significantly less likely than those wearing other helmet types to have a facial fracture or skull fracture.There was protection from traumatic brain injury but they need to enroll more patients to show the significance mathematically.
Dr. Brian L. Brewer reported these results at the annual meeting of the Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma (EAST). Here is a video of an interview with Dr. Brewer.