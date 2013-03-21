New Stroke Guidelines Play A Familiar Melody: Step on the Gas With a Stroke Caused by a Clot. Video A Scientist Gets a Stroke

New Stroke Guidelines Play A Familiar Melody: Step on the Gas With a Stroke Caused by a Clot. Also Telemedicine Is An Option For People in the Boonies and a Video A Scientist Gets a Stroke
How Fast Should Stroke Reversing Chemical be Given to People with a Blockage ?You've heard that time is money. Well, in the case of stroke time is life . The brain is hungry for blood. That's why the body will work hard to provide blood to the brain. A stroke is brain damage that comes from the interruption of blood supply to some part of the brain. People having an ischemic stroke (a stroke caused by a blockage as a blood clot in the brain that results in ischemia, a lack of blood supply ) should receive clot-dissolving therapy – if appropriate -- within 60 minutes of arriving at the hospital, according to new American Stroke Association guidelines published in the American Heart Association journal Stroke.
There are a few different components to evaluating and treating a stroke. First someone, yourself or someone around you has to suspect you may be having a stroke. Two, you or they have to call 911 without delay. (Sitting around speculating if and or but could literally kill you). Then you need to get to a place that can diagnose accurately and treat correctly the suspected stroke pronto.
Most strokes are cause by a blockage such as a blood clot while other strokes are caused by hemorrhage, bleeding. The American Heart Association/ Stroke Association published new updated guidelines. They emphasize that time is critical and not to delay. They say to consider a non contrast CT scan and some blood tests but to do it quickly. Clot-dissolving therapy should be administered to people having acute ischemic stroke within 60 minutes of hospital arrival.
The window for clot-dissolving therapy may be extended to 4.5 hours from the start of symptoms for carefully selected patients.
"During an acute stroke, physicians must quickly evaluate and diagnose the patient as soon as possible to determine if patients are eligible to receive the clot-dissolving drug recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (tPA),(this is an enzyme made using genetic engineering that can catalyze the breakup of a blood clot) which must be given 4.5 hours within hours of symptom onset . (different from the old guidelines) The goal is to minimize “door to needle” time which provides the patient with the best opportunity for benefit from the treatment". For people who live far from centers of expertise in stroke treatment , the guidelines talk about using FDA approved telemedicine and teleradiology for quick review of brain scans and treatment guidance.