Higgs Boson, Top Quark,What the Heck Do They Actually Do at A High Energy Physics Lab and Why Should You Care? A Human Face on the World of Physics: A Video
Like a magician pulling rabbits out of a hat, physicists seem to come up with an endless parade of new discoveries and oddly named particles. Did you ever pick up the New York Times or Chicago Tribune, read about a new discovery of some arcane physics particle that is part of some even more arcane physics theory of the universe and wonder what the heck they do over at those physics laboratories and why? This enlightening video from Fermilab puts a human face on the world of physics and the high energy physics lab.