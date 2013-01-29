He Was Rich and Famous Still He Couldn't Get The Right Blood Pressure Treatment to Save His Life (Literally)

He Was Rich, He Was Famous and He Still Couldn't Get The Right High Blood Pressure Treatment to Save His Life (Literally)
With Sky High Blood Pressure Like This You Wonder Where Did His Doctor Go To Medical School?
Can you believe this guy's blood pressure? His numbers read like a recipe for disaster: March 27, 186/108; April 1, 200/108; November 18, 210/112; November 27, 260/150. You don't need to be a doctor to know that these blood pressure numbers aren't good. In fact, they stink! Why doesn't he do something? Maybe he needs to change his medicine or find a different doctor? Can't a guy with all this money get better treatment? Somebody ought to tell him he's on a runaway train heading for a brick wall.
It's too late now. On the morning of April 12, he told people around him that he had a terrific headache. No wonder. His blood pressure was 300/190 and within hours he was dead of a brain hemorrhage. But this guy was rich and famous. He was the scion of one of the most elite families and yet despite his money, despite his reputation, he couldn't get the right treatment for the life of him,literally.
It's especially ironic because not only was he rich and famous he was also powerful, probably one of the most powerful people of the 20th century. The reason he didn't get the right treatment was because his doctors simply didn't know what to do. Probably because the effective treatment of his problem, high blood pressure, pretty much didn't exist. In fact, one of his doctors later wrote,"I have often wondered what turn the subsequent course of history might have taken if the modern methods for the control of hypertension had been available". The man was Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who had been walking around with high blood pressure for years and for a long time didn't even feel it.
Nowadays, of course, you wouldn't walk around with blood pressure like that, right? or maybe not. Jane Brody, in her New York Times article, Keeping Blood Pressure in Check ,points out that "48 percent of the more than 76 million adults with hypertension have it under control, up from 29 percent in 2000.But that means more than half, including many receiving treatment, have blood pressure that remains too high to be healthy".
One big problem, it's hard to treat your high blood pressure if you don't know you have it. Millions of Americans and people around the world are walking around without a clue that they actually have higher than acceptable blood pressure because they don't feel anything unusual in particular. As charter members of the ostrich with his head in the sand school of dealing with life they figure if they don't know it it can't hurt them.
What are the Medicines, Medical Devices and Surgery to Treat Hypertension ?Doctors in many if not most cases can't pin down the origin of the high blood pressure. But they can still treat it well. They call it essential hypertension, which is just a fancy sounding name for we don't know why. Sometimes they can pin point the source like an adrenal gland problem, maybe even loneliness! (see the article below)
Brody talks about some of the medicines available to treat hypertension a.k.a high blood pressure. There are actually even more types of medicines for blood pressure than she discusses. Hypertension often gets better with weight loss. She doesn't even mention the experimental surgeries and medical devices out there. Even a machine to use your breathing to control your blood pressure.