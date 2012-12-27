ACL The Anterior Cruciate Ligament Twisting Tear Women Seem More Susceptible and Increasing in Children

TWISTING KNEE INJURIES IN CHILDREN: ANTERIOR CRUCIATE LIGAMENT ACL TEAR KNEE INJURY INCREASING IN CHILDREN MORE COMMON IN WOMEN
Why are Anterior Cruciate Tears So Common ?
Anyway, do a search for anterior cruciate ligament and you will be amazed at all the athletes, amateur athletes, and children who injure the anterior cruciate ligament. "Orthopedists at leading medical centers estimate that several thousand children and young adolescents are getting A.C.L. tears each year, with the number being diagnosed soaring recently. Some centers that used to see only a few such cases a year are now seeing several each week." But what is the anterior cruciate ligament? Cruciate means shaped like a cross.
How are ACL Tears Diagnosed ?
By asking questions and examination, the doctor can usually make an educated guess as to the probablity of a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament,posterior cruciate or the menisci of the knee. Usually an MRI, magnetic resonance imaging is definitive. The soft tissue of the ligaments don't show well with x ray.
What does the ACL do ?
The ACL (anterior cruciate ligament is a band of tissue that together with the posterior cruciate helps keep the knee joint in place. It connects the thigh bone (femur) with the tibia (the thick main bone of the lower leg). The knee is held together by a collection of bands of tissue that act as bindings as well as shock absorbers.
The cruciate ligaments help control the amount of twisting of the knee joint, and add stability along with the ligaments on the side of the knee called the medial and collateral ligaments and the anterior cruciate helps limit forward movement by the tibia.Do you know? Which of the following about the anterior cruciate ligament are true?
1. The anterior cruciate ligament connects the front of the upper leg bone, the femur, to the tibia, the big bone in the lower leg.
2. The anterior cruciate ligament acts as a shock absorber between the femur and the tibia.
3. An anterior cruciate tear is often due to a twisting motion or a motion where the knee turns while the foot is firmly planted
4. The anterior cruciate helps to keep the tibia from moving too far forward.
5. An x-ray is the best test to diagnose an anterior cruciate tear.
Numbers 2 and 5 are false. The anterior cruciate and posterior cruciate ligaments crisscross (cruciate means shaped like a cross) in the knee joint. They help control the amount of twisting of the knee joint, and add stability along with the ligaments on the side of the knee called the medial and collateral ligaments and the anterior cruciate helps limit forward movement by the tibia. The menisci are round pieces of cartilage between the femur and tibia which have been said to have a shock absorber function between the tibia and the femur in the knee . Twisting motions can cause a tear of the anterior cruciate, scenarios such as when the foot is firmly planted in the ground and the knee is pointed in another direction.
Are Women More Susceptible to ACL Tears ?Doctors have pondered why women seem more susceptible.Possibly anatomic differences are a contributing factor. X rays generally are not capable of discriminating a ligament tear. For that, doctors get an MRI. So numbers 2 and 5 are false.
What is a Meniscus ?
The knee is a complicated joint. There are knee ligaments as well as knee menisici. The ligaments are bands that help to stabilize the knee. The anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments criss cross the knee. A meniscus is a piece of cartilage in the knee. For the knee to operate properly the ligaments and the menisci need to be intact. Anterior cruciate ligament tears are a frequent knee injury especially in sports.
